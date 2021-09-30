Bills vs. Texans: 3 key matchups in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills will face the Houston Texans in Week 4. The Bills (2-1) enter the game as big favorites.

Regardless of that, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills and Texans (1-2):

OL Daryl Williams vs. DE Jonathan Greenard

Jonathan Greenard #52 of the Houston Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Texans got quite the surprise in Week 3. In their loss to the Carolina Panthers. Pass rusher Jonathan Greenard didn’t even know he was going to get the start until game day.

That might’ve helped, because he produced. The edge defender provided Houston with four combined tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble

Greenard, who was inactive in the Texans’ first two games due to an ankle injury, will want to improve on that. Last week, Buffalo’s Daryl Williams did a good job against Washington’s Chase Young. Williams will also look to improve upon his good outing.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Vernon Hargreaves

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs has been steady early this season. He’s had between 60 and 70 yards in each game. Not bad, but we’ve seen a lot more from him in the past.

Week 4 might be the perfect time for Diggs to explode. No disrespect to Vernon Hargreaves, but the Bills have had to face some better secondaries through their first three games than Houston’s.

Hargreaves is the most-likely candidate to line up vs. Diggs in this one. Pro Football Focus has graded Hargreaves a below-average 56.0 so far this season.

This could be a game Diggs explodes.

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR Brandin Cooks

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans offense is lost without quarterback Deshaun Watson, right? Actually, no.

Without Watson, wide receive Brandin Cooks has managed to produce with both quarterbacks that have played for Houston this year. Just last week, Cooks had nine catches for 112 yards.

Naturally, Tre’Davious White will be on lockdown duty.

