Bills vs. Steelers: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Did not practice
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
Limited participation
CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)
CB Levi Wallace (foot)
DL Chris Wormley (ankle)
DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)
Full practice
N/A
Notes: The entire Steelers’ starting secondary is listed above (Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Sutton, Witherspoon, Edmunds) . … Heyward is a starter along the defensive line.
Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Did not practice
CB Christian Benford (hand)
WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)
S Jordan Poyer (ribs)
Limited participation
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
OL Justin Murray (foot)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Full practice
CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)
WR Gabe Davis (ankle)
Notes: Benford, Crowder are not expected to play vs. Steelers. … Davis started last week but was limited all week in practice, he is now working in full. … Reports noted McKenzie “dancing” on the sideline at practice. … Poyer was injured making a late interception last week but said after the game he was “fine.” … Morse, Knox played in Buffalo’s last game despite also being limited last week. … Edmunds was a new addition. … Phillips has missed multiple games but was upgraded to limited for the first time since.