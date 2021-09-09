Bills vs. Steelers: Wednesday injury report

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts from Wednesday ahead of their WEek 1 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full participation

  • N/A

Notes:

Green spoke to reporters following practice, indicating that he will like be good to go by Sunday.

Buffalo Bills (0-0)

Did not practice

  • DT Star Lotulelei (cal)

Limited practice

  • CB Taron Johnson (hand)

  • WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)

Full participation

Notes:

WR Stefon Diggs was not listed after missing time toward the end of training camp (knee).

