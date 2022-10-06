Bills vs. Steelers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Did not practice

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Limited participation

CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

OL Mason Cole (foot)

WR Diontae Johnson (hip)

CB Levi Wallace (foot)

DL Chris Wormley (ankle)

DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: The entire Steelers’ starting secondary is listed above (Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Sutton, Witherspoon, Edmunds) . … Heyward is a starter along the defensive line. … Edmunds, Fitzpatrick were upgraded to from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Johnson, a starting WR, was added to the report on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Did not practice

CB Christian Benford (hand)

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Limited participation

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

OL Justin Murray (foot)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

Notes: Benford, Crowder are not expected to play vs. Steelers. … Davis started last week but was limited all week in practice, he is now working in full. … McKenzie was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday. … Knox played in Buffalo’s last game despite also being limited last week. … Edmunds was a new addition. … Phillips has missed multiple games but was upgraded to limited for the first time since. … Morse was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

