Bills vs. Steelers: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)
QB Mason Rudolph
OL Kendrick Green
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
LB Mark Robinson
WR Gunner Olszewski
Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
S Jordan Poyer (ribs)
TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)
OL Justin Murray
CB Christian Benford (hand)