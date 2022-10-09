Bills vs. Steelers: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 5 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon  Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

  • S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)

  • QB Mason Rudolph

  • OL Kendrick Green

  • DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

  • LB Mark Robinson

  • WR Gunner Olszewski

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

  • WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

  • S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

  • TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

  • OL Justin Murray

  • CB Christian Benford (hand)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

