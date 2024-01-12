Advertisement
Bills vs. Steelers: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Out

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

  • RB Najee Harris (knee)

  • LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral) 

  • OL Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Notes: Harris, Roberts, Seumalo were all updated to full practices on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Out

  • WR Gabe Davis (knee)

  • S Taylor Rapp (calf)

  • CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

  • OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness)

  • WR Deonte Harty (personal) 

  • TE Dawson Knox (illness)

Questionable

Will play

  • OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness)

  • WR Deonte Harty (personal) 

  • TE Dawson Knox (illness)

  • QB Josh Allen (neck)

  • S Damar Hamlin (shoulder)

  • S Micah Hyde (neck)

Notes: Dodson, was limited in practice on Friday and Douglas DNP.

