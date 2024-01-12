Bills vs. Steelers: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
Out
Questionable
N/A
Will play
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
RB Najee Harris (knee)
LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral)
OL Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)
Notes: Harris, Roberts, Seumalo were all updated to full practices on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Out
WR Gabe Davis (knee)
S Taylor Rapp (calf)
CB Rasul Douglas (knee)
OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness)
WR Deonte Harty (personal)
TE Dawson Knox (illness)
Questionable
Will play
OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness)
WR Deonte Harty (personal)
TE Dawson Knox (illness)
QB Josh Allen (neck)
S Damar Hamlin (shoulder)
S Micah Hyde (neck)
Notes: Dodson, was limited in practice on Friday and Douglas DNP.