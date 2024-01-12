Bills vs. Steelers: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Wild-Card matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Out

Questionable

N/A

Will play

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

RB Najee Harris (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral)

OL Isaac Seumalo (shoulder)

Notes: Harris, Roberts, Seumalo were all updated to full practices on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Out

WR Gabe Davis (knee)

S Taylor Rapp (calf)

CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness)

WR Deonte Harty (personal)

TE Dawson Knox (illness)

Questionable

LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder)

CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

Will play

OL Dion Dawkins (hand/illness)

WR Deonte Harty (personal)

TE Dawson Knox (illness)

QB Josh Allen (neck)

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder)

S Micah Hyde (neck)

Notes: Dodson, was limited in practice on Friday and Douglas DNP.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire