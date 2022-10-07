Bills vs. Steelers: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Out
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
Questionable
CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)
S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)
Will play
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)
OL Mason Cole (foot)
WR Diontae Johnson (hip)
CB Levi Wallace (foot)
DL Chris Wormley (ankle)
DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)
Notes: Sutton is listed as questionable but told the team’s website he plans to play vs. the Bills. … Edmunds was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.
Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Out
CB Christian Benford (hand)
WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)
TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
S Jordan Poyer (ribs)
Questionable
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
Will play
CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)
WR Gabe Davis (ankle)
OL Justin Murray (foot)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Notes: McKenzie was listed as limited in practice on Friday but no longer wore a red non-contact jersey. … Edmunds did not practice all week. … Oliver, Phillips were listed as limited the entire week.