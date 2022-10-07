Bills vs. Steelers: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) . (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Out

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Questionable

CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring)

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion)

Will play

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

OL Mason Cole (foot)

WR Diontae Johnson (hip)

CB Levi Wallace (foot)

DL Chris Wormley (ankle)

DT Cameron Heyward (ankle/elbow)

Notes: Sutton is listed as questionable but told the team’s website he plans to play vs. the Bills. … Edmunds was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Buffalo Bills (3-1)

Isaiah McKenzie #6 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Out

CB Christian Benford (hand)

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle)

TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (ribs)

Questionable

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion)

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

Will play

CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee)

WR Gabe Davis (ankle)

OL Justin Murray (foot)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: McKenzie was listed as limited in practice on Friday but no longer wore a red non-contact jersey. … Edmunds did not practice all week. … Oliver, Phillips were listed as limited the entire week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire