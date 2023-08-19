Bills vs. Steelers: 8 players to watch in second preseason outing

Here are eight players to watch during the Buffalo Bills’ preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:

LB AJ Klein

Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54)(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Klein’s stock has been on the rise. Not only did he enter the game ahead of Baylon Spector against the Indianapolis Colts last week, he took some first-team reps in practice this past week.

Tyrel Dodson struggled against Indy, meanwhile, Terrel Bernard’s status due to a hamstring injury is unknown. Has a door opened?

QB Kyle Allen

Kyle Allen #9 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Matt Barkley playing well against the Colts opened up a backup QB competition. Starters, including Josh Allen, will see playing time against the Steelers. But who comes in next? Regardless, can Kyle Allen step it up? Would be a good time to do so.

WR Andy Isabella

Andy Isabella #87 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The 5-foot-9, speedy target has been this year’s training camp “darling.” There always is one in Buffalo, and it nearly always is a playmaker (sorry, linemen). Isabella has a lot of folks talking about him, but can he crack the final roster? It will be an uphill battle, but he got off to a good start against the Colts with three catches for 42 yards.

DE Boogie Basham

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Basham had a sack against Indy. If he adds another impressive game to his preseason in Pittsburgh, it might cement his roster spot.

OL O'Cyrus Torrence

Bills offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence (USAT)

Torrence started over Ryan Bates against the Colts. Then the two were on the field at the same time with Torrence staying at right guard and Bates jumping in at center. Will the second-round rookie see the same type of action?

OL Ryan Van Demark

Bills offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark (USAT)

Van Demark is a name that previously was unknown. With the retirement of Brandon Shell, could the newcomer find a way on the final roster? He did enter the Colts game with the second-team offense as well.

RB Damien Harris

Bills Damien Harris (USAT)

CB Dane Jackson

Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Jackson had an interception and then left the game against the Colts with the rest of the starters on defense–a.k.a. very early. If he does that for a second-straight week, he’s probably won the positional battle at cornerback.

But there’s a distinct chance that Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford get the start against the Steelers as well. Keep an eye out.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire