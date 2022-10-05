Bills vs. Steelers: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 5

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

The 2021 matchup

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is pursued by Cameron Heyward #97 and T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Despite any commentary or predictions by sportsbooks, you better believe that Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will have some bulletin board material this week.

The Bills and Steelers have faced off a few years in a row. Last time out, Pittsburgh won.

Not only that, it was an opening-day victory in Orchard Park, a 23-16 final. High expectations were dashed.

Regardless of anything else being said about this game, expect the Bills locker room to drop mentions about last year’s meeting all week. They’ll be motivated on Sunday.

Pickett's first charge

Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers (USAT photo)

Of those referenced narratives, the largest will be one from Pittsburgh. First-round rookie Kenny Pickett will start for the first time in his career in Buffalo. Ex-Bills QB Mitch Trubisky was benched.

A tough slate for him awaits, the Steelers have a difficult upcoming schedule starting in Buffalo. The case can be made that the team will just tell the kid to go out there and have fun since expectations will be pretty low.

Maybe that will work? The No. 2 defensive unit in the NFL, the Bills, will think differently.

Dealing with injury bugs

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills injury bug is very noted in western New York. But they are not alone. The Steelers also have a bunch of banged up players.

Which team will deal with those better?

To list, here are some names on Buffalo’s injured list:

DT Ed Oliver (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)

CB Christian Benford (hand)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

CB Tre’Davious White (knee)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (head)

Story continues

And Pittsburgh’s list:

S Terrell Edmunds (concussion protocol)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

CB Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring)

DT Cam Heyward (elbow/ankle)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

DE TJ Watt (pec)

Watt is clearly the largest one for the Steelers. In his career, Pittsburgh is not only 0-7 without him, he has wrecked some havoc on the Bills specifically. Buffalo will be grateful to not see him in Week 5.

Better start

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On occasion, the Bills have started slow in 2022. Their second half efforts have been excellent, at least. That was the case last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Back in Buffalo after two games on the road, the Bills might have come flying out of the gate against the Steelers. This one feel likes we’ll see a huge stat like from quarterback Josh Allen with his return to Orchard Park.

That Steelers spread

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have opened as a 13.5 to 14-point favorite over the Steelers. Not only is that massive alone, it’s a bit of history. It’s the largest underdog Pittsburgh has been during the tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin.

He’s been the Steelers’ bench boss since 2007…

O-line efforts?

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73). (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Pro Football Focus ranked the Bills’ offensive line as the 24th best in the NFL after four games. Buffalo hasn’t played well in the trenches on offense and even McDermott has admitted that.

The team will hope the more the year rolls on, this unit will continue to build more chemistry.

The O-line has clearly hampered the rushing attack, but quarterback Josh Allen’s mobility has made the group look better in pass protection as well.

A former Bill

We’ll save our breath on all the usual connections between the Bills and Steelers.

Yes, McDermott and Tomlin went to college together.

Awesome, Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds are brothers.

Let us just highlight one former Bill, though. Cornerback Levi Wallace was a great solider for Buffalo over the years. He signed with the Steelers this offseason. That will be a fun matchup to watch.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire