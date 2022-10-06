Bills vs. Steelers: 5 things to watch for during Week 5’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are five things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Steelers matchup:

Containing other pass rushers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is forced out of the pocket by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

The Steelers won’t have TJ Watt. He’s out for at least one more game with a pectoral injury.

Pittsburgh still has some productive players on their defensive line. Cam Heyward is amongst the best defensive tackles in the NFL while Alex Highsmith and his 5.5 sacks is nothing to mess around with.

Not only does Buffalo’s offensive line have to keep quarterback Josh Allen upright, the run game will need help, too. Bills rushers haven’t had much space to work this season and that challenge is not getting any easier against the Steelers.

Capitalize on rookie QB?

Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers (USAT photo)

A rookie quarterback can be so unexpected.

In most cases, they look inexperienced and out of place early on. But it’s not unheard of for someone in Kenny Pickett’s position to actually go out and win.

Pickett supplanted former Bill Mitch Trubisky as the Steelers’ starting QB. The first place he’s going to make his first start is in Buffalo.

Out of the gate

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While the Bills and their comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens was impressive, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott would have preferred a better start. Can Allen & Co. provide that against the Steelers?

Stef and Gabe against a banged up group

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14)Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Notably, the Steelers are just as banged up as the Bills this week. Both teams have had their secondary hit hard.

But between the two, it’s Buffalo with the more talented receivers and passing game. On one hand, there’s Stefon Diggs who could really be set to add to his impressive start to the year.

Story continues

We’ve seen Gabe Davis be very good, too. However, he’s off to a slow start and has dealt with an ankle injury. Could this be bounce-back effort for him?

Poyer's impact

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Last week safety Jordan Poyer’s return was pretty big eh? Poyer had two interceptions and he’s a leader in the secondary. If he shows those traits again, it could be a long day for the Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire