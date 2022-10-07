Bills vs. Steelers: 3 key matchups in Week 5

The Buffalo Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their upcoming Week 5 game.

Even with it being an AFC showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Steelers meeting:

OL Mitch Morse vs. DL Cam Heyward

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97)Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

No TJ Watt, no problem, right? While Watt continues to sit out due to a pectoral injury, the job is still not going to be easy for the Bills offensive line.

Rushing the backfield for the Steelers will be the likes of Alex Highsmith off the edge and Cam Heyward right up the gut. Both can really ruin a game plan, and Morse is going to be a big piece of the puzzle trying to stop Heyward.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Levi Wallace

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

We put Diggs here a lot… but we’ll admit this is for a bit of fun.

Wallace started his career in Buffalo. He rose up from undrafted rookie to starting cornerback for the Bills. He signed with the Steelers this spring and now it’ll be his job to slow down his former teammates (along with Pittsburgh’s other starting corner, Cam Sutton).

Let’s see how Wallace handles them. Pro Football Focus hasn’t been too kind to Wallace, grading him out at a 47.8 overall coverage mark this season.

DE Von Miller vs. OL Dan Moore Jr.

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40)Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of PFF, they’re loving the start Von Miller is having with the Bills. He ranks as their fourth-best edge defender through four games and he’ll be up against Dan Moore Jr., the Steelers’ left tackle. Miller should win that battle more than once.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire