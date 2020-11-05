Bills vs. Seahawks: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks from Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at Bills Stadium:
Seattle Seahawks (6-1)
Did not practice
- RB Chris Carson (foot)
- TE Greg Olsen (foot)
- OL Mike Iupati (back)
- DE Benson Mayowa (ankle)
- CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion/ hamstring)
- RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring)
- CB DJ Reed (hamstring)
- RB Travis Homer (knee)
Limited
- S Jamal Adams (groin)
- S Ryan Neal (hip)
Full practice
- RB DeeJay Dallas (arm/ wrist)
- OL Jordan Simmons (finger)
Notes:
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Adams in on track to play vs. Bills, he’s been out since Week 3. … Carson and Hyde are the Seahawks’ top-two RBs and Dallas would fill-in if they missed Sunday.
Buffalo Bills (6-2)
Did not practice
- WR John Brown (knee)
- DE Jerry Hughes (foot)
- TB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
- OL Mitch Morse (concussion)
- CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
- RB TJ Yeldon (back)
Limited
- DT Vernon Butler (groin)
- OL Cody Ford (knee)
- QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
- S Micah Hyde (concussion)
- DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
- OL Brian Winters (knee)
Full practice
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
Notes:
Brown, Hughes, Johnson, Jones, Winters, Yeldon and Morse were all new additions to the Bills’ injury report. … Hyde did not play last week. … Ford did not practice all last week