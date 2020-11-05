Bills vs. Seahawks: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks from Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at Bills Stadium:

Seattle Seahawks (6-1)

Did not practice

Limited

Full practice

Notes:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Adams in on track to play vs. Bills, he’s been out since Week 3. … Carson and Hyde are the Seahawks’ top-two RBs and Dallas would fill-in if they missed Sunday.

Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Did not practice

Limited

Full practice

Notes:

Brown, Hughes, Johnson, Jones, Winters, Yeldon and Morse were all new additions to the Bills’ injury report. … Hyde did not play last week. … Ford did not practice all last week