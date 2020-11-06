Bills vs. Seahawks: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks from Friday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at Bills Stadium:
Note: The Seahawks have yet to provide their final injury designations from Friday due to the time difference in Seattle. Bills Wire will re-post this article when the update is provided on Friday evening.
Seattle Seahawks (6-1)
Did not practice
- RB Chris Carson (foot)
- OL Mike Iupati (back)
- DE Benson Mayowa (ankle)
- CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion/ hamstring)
- RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring)
- S Ugo Amadi (hamstring)
- WR David Moore (ankle/ back)
Limited
- S Jamal Adams (groin)
- RB Travis Homer (knee)
- CB DJ Reed (hamstring)
- TE Greg Olsen (foot)
- S Ryan Neal (hip)
- CB Quinton Dunbar (knee)
- OL Duane Brown (knee)
Full practice
- RB DeeJay Dallas (arm/ wrist)
- OL Jordan Simmons (finger)
Notes:
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Adams in on track to play vs. Bills, he’s been out since Week 3. … Carson and Hyde are the Seahawks’ top-two RBs and Dallas would fill-in if they missed Sunday. … Olsen did not practice on Wednesday but did on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills (6-2)
Out
- RB TJ Yeldon (back)
- CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
- OL Mitch Morse (concussion)
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
- RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
Questionable
- DT Vernon Butler (groin)
- OL Cody Ford (knee)
- DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
- TE Dawson Knox (calf)
Will play
- OL Brian Winters (knee)
- DL Quinton Jefferson (knee)
- S Micah Hyde (concussion)
- DE Jerry Hughes (foot)
- WR John Brown (knee)
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
Notes:
Milano played in a limited role recent weeks but won’t play vs. Seahawks. … Knox missed recently due to COVID-19 but also had his injury prior to that. … Ford and Butler both did not play in Week 8 vs. the Patriots.
