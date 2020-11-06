Bills vs. Seahawks: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks from Friday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at Bills Stadium:

Note: The Seahawks have yet to provide their final injury designations from Friday due to the time difference in Seattle. Bills Wire will re-post this article when the update is provided on Friday evening. 

Seattle Seahawks (6-1)

Did not practice

Limited

Full practice

Notes:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Adams in on track to play vs. Bills, he’s been out since Week 3. … Carson and Hyde are the Seahawks’ top-two RBs and Dallas would fill-in if they missed Sunday. … Olsen did not practice on Wednesday but did on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Out

  • RB TJ Yeldon (back)
  • CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
  • OL Mitch Morse (concussion)
  • LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
  • RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Milano played in a limited role recent weeks but won’t play vs. Seahawks. … Knox missed recently due to COVID-19 but also had his injury prior to that. … Ford and Butler both did not play in Week 8 vs. the Patriots.

