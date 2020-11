The Buffalo Bills enter their Week 9 meeting with two-straight wins over AFC East opposition. Now they’ll move onto a team from across the conference and country as the NFC West’s Seattle Seahawks head to Bills Stadium on Sunday.

The Bills (6-2) have a tall task against the Seahawks (6-1) and even though it’s not a conference game, let alone a divisional one, it’d still be an important win.

With that, here are six things to watch for and a prediction ahead of Week 9’s Bills-Seahawks contest: