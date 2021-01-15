Bills vs. Ravens: 7 things to watch for and a prediction

Nick Wojton
·7 min read

A battle of the class of 2018 NFL Draft’s cream of the crop at quarterback, and of course, a survive and advance scenario again for the Buffalo Bills.

After notching their first playoff win in 25 years, can the Bills (13-3) find the win column twice in the same postseason for the first time since their Super Bowl era in the 90s? The Baltimore Ravens will certainly have something to say about that on Saturday at Bills Stadium during the AFC Divisional round.

With that, here are seven things to watch for and a prediction ahead of the Bills’ AFC Divisional round meeting against the Ravens (11-5):

Dealing with Lamar

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From a Buffalo perspective, the No. 1 thing everyone will be watching is how good or bad Lamar Jackson does. If the Ravens quarterback can't get going, naturally the Bills will have a better shot in this one. Last year the Bills contained him well and will look to do so again. He was held to only 40 rushing yards but did toss three touchdown passes. This one could come down Buffalo putting a spy on him such as Tremaine Edmunds or someone else, or just trying to keep him in the pocket, forcing him to use his arm more. The good thing is that Buffalo would have had a much better look at winning that game... had their offense last season been better... and yeah, a bit better offense this time around for the Bills.

The rushing defense again

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins/ Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills won't only have to worry about Jackson. Most times people think of the Ravens rushing the ball and defer to Jackson, but Baltimore is one of three teams ever in NFL history to have three rushers with 700-plus yards in a single-season. Two of those three were the Ravens this year and last year. In 2020, those three guys are Jackson, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Buffalo's run defense has had mixed results this season, but don't just think the Bills only have to worry about Jackson. In the traditional sense, the Bills have to be ready for Baltimore to run the ball. Again though, the best remedy here might be the Bills offense. Put up points and the Ravens will hand the ball off less.

Josh Allen vs. Ravens defensive turnaround

Bills' Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Let's talk some Bills now. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has been on a tear all season long and continued that with another big game vs. the Colts during Wild Card weekend. In his last seven games, Allen has the most touchdowns of any quarterback in the NFL (22) and second-most passing yards (1,997). But as of recent, the Ravens defense, overall, has been good, but their pass defense especially. Over the last four games, the Ravens have held their opponents to 205, 215, 48 and 158 yards passing, respectively. The latter came last week against the Titans and their QB, Ryan Tannehill. In the Wild Card round as well, the Ravens defense held 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to 40 yards rushing. That's a great job. Having said that, those four opponents round out as the Jaguars, Giants and Bengals. Allen's in the MVP conversation while all those teams have quarterbacks that most would rank near the bottom of the NFL, or at least bottom half. Allen will be a much bigger test for them. Keys in this one for the Ravens could be cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. One of them will get the unlucky task over cover Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

A tight end to worry about

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews Gannett photo)

The Bills defense struggled to cover tight ends last week against the Colts. Indy is a team with a solid quarterback, but some average wideouts. While the Ravens might have even worse receivers than the Colts, their No. 1 tight end is certainly better than most. In 2020, Mark Andrews was a top-five tight end in terms of receiving yards (701) and added seven touchdowns. The Bills have to take Andrews out of the game and it'll be a tall task. Let's not just look back at Wild Card weekend and think this was just a one-off thing. The Bills allowed 993 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. Only the New York Jets were worse at covering tight ends.

Cleaner play could do the distance

A football and penalty flags as seen. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens and Bills were both among the most penalized teams in the NFL this season. Usually a go-to for the Bills in a game is to win the turnover battle, something they were good at doing this year. They had 26 total, tied for third-best, while the Ravens had 22 total takeaways. Both teams were tied with a plus-four takeaway differential as well. But penalties could be the bigger factor in this one. The Ravens were flagged 126 times, the second-most in the NFL in 2020. The Bills were just behind them with the fourth-most (122). Don't negate big plays... and well, also don't turn the ball over.

How does Devin do?

Bills running back Devin Singletary. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of talk this week surrounded who would take Zack Moss's place in the Bills lineup this weekend. Regardless of that answer, it's still going to Devin Singletary's show. Singletary is likely to get almost all carries for Buffalo against the Ravens. Can that extended run help Singletary get into the flow of a game more? For what it's works from Weeks 3-5 at the start of 2020, Moss missed three games with a hamstring injury. In those three outings, Singletary had 42 carries, 152 rushing yards (3.62 avg) with a touchdown. Singletary also had 10 catches for 79 in that time frame with a receiving touchdown. The Ravens allowed 4.6 yards per carry this season on the ground, defensively. That tied them with five other teams, one of which is the Bills, around the middle of the pack in the NFL.

The fans are back again

Early Bills fans before the Bills and Colts playoff game.(Gannett photo)

Fans will be allowed back in Bills Stadium again on Saturday, once again, 6,700s worth. While not close to a full house, in the Wild Card round, it did seem to play an impact on the game. Colts QB Philip Rivers was spotted having to yell to his offensive linemen and receivers a couple of times during plays when changing things up. Good work, Bills Mafia. Maybe these NFL players got too used to playing in front of no crowds? Do your thing again, fans.

Prediction: Bills 28, Ravens 24

A combination of reasoning has us thinking Bills. First, the Bills run defense has to show up. This isn't to say that Jackson won't get his... he's going to move those chains, you can count on it. But the Bills did a solid job against him last time around, and for the most part, have played better defensively overall since the middle point of the season. In addition, the Ravens defense has played good recently, yes. Against who, though? The last time they faced a good quarterback it was the Browns' Baker Mayfield who had 355 passing yards on them. One could argue that Allen's a step above Mayfield. Maybe in the MVP conversation, having better odds than the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes currently at winning that. Speaking of Mahomes, he put up 385 passing yards on the Ravens earlier this season. Good quarterbacks can put up yards on this Baltimore defense and while it's easier said than done, we're expecting the Bills to not be stuck in the mud early again this week like they were vs. the Colts, leading to good things. Bills 30, Ravens 24.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Baltimore		+130+3O 49.5
Buffalo		-154-3U 49.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Tedy Bruschi proposes a QB he thinks would be perfect for the Patriots

    "I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."

  • Golfer Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to homeland

    Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.

  • L.A. Times' Sam Farmer predicts winners in NFL divisional round of playoffs

    L.A. Times' Sam Farmer predicts winners in NFL divisional round of playoffs

  • NBA Rumors: What the Rockets sought from Celtics in James Harden trade

    Danny Ainge admitted the Rockets' asking price for James Harden was too high, and we now have an idea of what that price was.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Here’s what Jets hiring of Robert Saleh could mean for the Patriots

    This could open up some huge opportunities for New England in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Will Jets’ new hire throw a wrench in Dolphins’ draft aspirations?

    Will Jets' new hire throw a wrench in Dolphins' draft aspirations?

  • Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal already critical of Nets trio

    Charles Barkley got his wish. James Harden is a Brooklyn Net and teammates with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

  • Deion Sanders calls out inequities at HBCU Jackson State: 'It causes a kid not to dream'

    “It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."

  • Why Detroit Lions' hiring of Brad Holmes as GM is another fail for the franchise

    The Detroit Lions showed their inability to hire the NFL's top candidates by hiring Brad Holmes, who was down the list of the LA Rams' hierarchy.

  • NBA Rumors: Might Rockets trade Victor Oladipo, P.J. Tucker after James Harden?

    The Rockets might not be done dealing after trading James Harden, and the Celtics might be interested in what they have to offer.

  • Power Ranking the 8 starting quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs

    Who's the best quarterback starting this weekend? Does he play in the AFC, where no QB still alive is over 25 years old? Or in the NFC, with three QBs at least 37 years old -- and two over 40? DJ Bean ranks the final eight.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The fixed Sixers, Kyrie Irving retirement talk and Jerami Grant's All-Star case

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Urban Meyer: It had to be perfect for me to coach again

    Urban Meyer and the Jaguars struck a deal on Thursday to make him the franchise’s new head coach. In an video on the team’s website, Meyer discussed what led him to return to coaching a couple of years after he citing health concerns for stepping down at Ohio State. Meyer said he “heard this is [more]

  • Kareem Hunt’s return to Kansas City isn’t a revenge game. It’s actually a football tragedy.

    “Next week personal,” Hunt said, referring to the Chiefs. “Next week personal. Let’s go.” It shouldn’t be a vendetta for the talented RB.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft 18.0: 6 QBs drafted in 1st-round, but Bears don't land one

    Mac Jones joins five other quarterbacks in the firt-round of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but the Bears skip taking a quarterback despite a huge need in favor of shoring up an area of weakness.

  • Leonard Fournette grateful for second chance with Buccaneers

    When Leonard Fournette suddenly found himself out of work, one of the first people who reached out to the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback thought he'd be a nice addition to a talented group of playmakers being assembled around him in Tampa Bay. ''I knew I could come in and help the team out,'' Fournette said, reflecting on his surprise release by the Jaguars in early September and getting an opportunity to restart his career with a team with championship aspirations.

  • Steelers' Chase Claypool walks back comments calling Browns 'super classless'

    The rookie had complained the Browns didn't show enough respect for him and JuJu Smith-Schuster after beating them.

  • NFL divisional playoffs predictions: how do the Browns upset the Chiefs?

    Cleveland are looking to shock the Super Bowl champions, while there is a battle of veteran quarterbacks down in New Orleans Patrick Mahomes enters the stage this weekend. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay PackersSaturday, 4.35pm ET/9.35pm GMT What the Rams need to do to win: Considering that Jared Goff is the almost certain starter only because John Wolford, an undrafted former AAF quarterback, is banged up tells you that the Rams aren’t going to win this one on offense. They do, however, have the best defense of any team left in the playoffs. If Aaron Donald, who has a rib injury, can pressure Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Ramsey shuts down first-team All Pro receiver Davante Adams then the Rams could sneak a low-scoring game. What the Packers need to do to win: The Rams offense is unlikely to go off for 45 points on Saturday, so the Packers just need to keep the score ticking over, forcing Goff to attempt to pass them back into the game. If Ramsey does keep Adams quiet then Rodgers’ secondary targets like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (20.9 yards per catch this season) and Aaron Jones need to get free as second options. Key player: Billy Turner, offensive tackle, Green Bay Packers. With All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for the season, guys like Turner will have to deal with Donald, the best defensive player in the league, coming at them. Slowing him enough to give Rodgers time to throw will give the future Hall of Famer enough time to work his magic. Prediction: Packers Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo BillsSaturday, 8.15pm ET/1.15am Sunday GMT What the Ravens need to do to win: Lamar Jackson was electrifying against the Tennessee Titans last week, although he hurt them on the ground more than he did through the air. In fact, the overall Ravens run game has been great over the last few weeks: they rushed for 236 yards against Tennessee and more than 400 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season. The Bills run defense, meanwhile, ranked in the middle of the pack in 2020. What the Bills need to do to win: The Bills defense in general was not that impressive last week, and the Colts weren’t that far off causing an upset. Josh Allen, great against the blitz, needs to keep producing yet more off-the-script plays. Key player: TJ Yeldon, running back, Buffalo Bills. The Bills will need some variety on Saturday, and Allen can’t do everything. Devin Singletary will carry most of the burden in the ground game (along with Allen) but, after rookie Zack Moss was ruled out, Yeldon will also play a part. He hasn’t taken a snap since 13 October. Prediction: Ravens Cleveland Browns at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Browns need to do to win: We’re assuming that, unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Chiefs won’t gift the Browns 28 points in the first quarter. And Cleveland are up against a 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, not a 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. That said, the Browns can win if they keep Mahomes off the field by chewing up the clock with Nick Chubb and the run game. Very difficult but not impossible. What the Chiefs need to do to win: If they play at anywhere close to 80% of their ability, Kansas City have this. Baker Mayfield is far from a bust, but if the Chiefs load the box and stop the run, putting the burden on the Browns quarterback to beat Mahomes in a shoot-out, there’s only one winner. Key player: Myles Garrett, defensive end, Cleveland Browns. Can the Browns stop Mahomes linking up with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill? If anyone can, it’s Garrett. Prediction: Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans SaintsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Tom Brady is diminished but still dangerous. One stat that has been doing the rounds this week is that Brady is a top-five among quarterbacks in QBR this season when he’s not under pressure and comparable with Nick Mullens when he is. But Brady coped pretty well against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL – Washington – last week. And there are signs that he and the Bucs offense are finally reaching their potential. What the Saints need to do to win: The Saints dominated the two regular season meetings between the teams, outscoring the Bucs by almost 50 points. Their defense is better than that of Tampa Bay, but they’ll also need to cope with the Bucs’ more than competent pass rush. If Drew Brees is harried, he’ll need to find Alvin Kamara consistently to provide an outlet. Key player: Ryan Succop, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game may well end up being the closest of the round. In terms of field goal percentage, Succop had the best regular season of his career (90.3% made) and Lutz his worst (82.1%). Who would you rather have taking a potentially game-winning kick? Prediction: Buccaneers.