Bills vs. Rams live stream: How to watch online, TV channel tonight, time for NFL Week 1 matchup

NFL football is finally back for the 2022-23 season and the action kicks off with the Buffalo Bills and the LA Rams Thursday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

In 16 seasons of SNF, the defending Super Bowl champions have won 11 of 15 NFL Kickoff Games. In 2019, the Chicago Bears hosted the Green Bay Packers to begin the NFL’s 100th season. Neither team played in the prior season’s Super Bowl.

How to watch Bills vs Rams live on Thursday

Thursday’s Bills vs. Rams game can be streamed live on NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

When : Thursday, September 8

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

This NFL season, Peacock is streaming all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

