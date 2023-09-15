Bills vs. Raiders: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final Friday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)
Out
DE Chander Jones (personal)
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)
Questionable
N/A
Will play
WR Davante Adams (foot)
OL Jermaine Elumunor (ankle)
WR Deandre Carter (knee)
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle)
S Tre’von Moehrig (thumb)
OL Jordan Meredith (calf)
Notes: Jones is at odds with the Raiders coaching staff and did not play in Week 1. … Meyers is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Buffalo Bills (0-1)
Out
N/A
Questionable
N/A
Will play
OL Mitch Morse (finger)
Notes: Morse had a quick X-ray done on his hand following Week 1’s loss but indicated he was OK.