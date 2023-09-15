Advertisement

Bills vs. Raiders: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the final Friday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Out

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

Notes: Jones is at odds with the Raiders coaching staff and did not play in Week 1. … Meyers is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28437" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Mitch Morse;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Mitch Morse</a> #60 and <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30977" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Allen;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Allen</a> #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Mitch Morse #60 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • OL Mitch Morse (finger)

Notes: Morse had a quick X-ray done on his hand following Week 1’s loss but indicated he was OK.

