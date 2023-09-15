Bills vs. Raiders: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final Friday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of their Week 2 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

Out

DE Chander Jones (personal)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

Questionable

N/A

Will play

Notes: Jones is at odds with the Raiders coaching staff and did not play in Week 1. … Meyers is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Out

N/A

Questionable

N/A

Will play

OL Mitch Morse (finger)

Notes: Morse had a quick X-ray done on his hand following Week 1’s loss but indicated he was OK.

