Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 8 meeting at Bills Stadium:

New England Patriots (2-4)

Did not practice

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (concission)

Limited practice

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

Davis practiced for the first time since being signed of Jaguars practice squad. … Thuney, Harry, Herron were injured in Week 7 vs. the 49ers. … Edelman has been on the injury report with a knee injury all season but has yet to miss game action. … Mason has dealt with the calf injury over the last few weeks and missed just the Week 4.

Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (shoulder)

WR John Brown (knee)

Notes:

Ford, Norman, Lewis missed the Bills’ Week 7 meeting with the Jets. … Hughes finished Week 7’s outing. … Milano played in a limited role against the Jets. … Hyde laid a big hit along the sideline against the Jets, injuring himself.

