Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the full injury reports for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Wednesday ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (10-7)

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Collins was added to the report on Wednesday while Wynn was downgraded from limited to DNP. … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

Notes:

Sanders, Obada both did not play in the Bills’ last game due to injury.

