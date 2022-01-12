Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Wednesday ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (10-7)

Did not practice

LB Jamie Collins (ankle)

OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)

Limited participation

OL David Andrews

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DB Kyle Duggar (hand)

DB Cody Davis (wrist)

K Nick Folk (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (hamstring)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LB Brandon King (toe)

WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)

S Adrian Phillips (knee)

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Collins was added to the report on Wednesday while Wynn was downgraded from limited to DNP. … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

DE Efe Obada (ankle)

Notes:

Sanders, Obada both did not play in the Bills’ last game due to injury.

