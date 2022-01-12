Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full injury reports for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Wednesday ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (10-7)
Did not practice
LB Jamie Collins (ankle)
OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)
Limited participation
OL David Andrews
DT Christian Barmore (knee)
DB Kyle Duggar (hand)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
K Nick Folk (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
LB Brandon King (toe)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Collins was added to the report on Wednesday while Wynn was downgraded from limited to DNP. … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
Notes:
Sanders, Obada both did not play in the Bills’ last game due to injury.
Related
Why Bills QB Josh Allen did lap around entire stadium post-Jets win (video)
Jets' Robert Saleh says Bills are best team he faced in 2021
Bills' Brian Daboll on board with two reported head coach interviews