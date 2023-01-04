Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (8-8)
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
DB Marcus Jones (concussion)
TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)
Limited participation
CB Jonathan Jones (chest)
WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)
CB Jalen Mills (groin)
WR DeVante Parker (concussion)
Full practice
N/A
Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire.
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
CB Taron Johnson (concussion)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
LB Tyrel Dodson (knee)
TE Dawson Knox (hip)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
LB Matt Milano (knee)
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
S Jordan Poyer (knee)
Notes: Johnson was injured vs. Bengals in Week 17. … Damar Hamlin is not listed but remains in a Cincinnati hospital.