Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills (7-4) continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 13 against the New England Patriots (8-4) in a Monday Night Football extravaganza.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Date: Monday, Dec. 6
Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: Overcast, wind gusts, 28 degrees
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Television broadcast crew (ESPN):Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese & Lisa Salters
Broadcast coverage area (Bills-Patriots in blue):
Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network
Related
Sean McDermott 'confident' Tre White will bounce back, Bills know he can't be replaced
Bills to have first dose of 'Manning Cast' coverage vs. Patriots
Bills confident in 'next man up' Dane Jackson