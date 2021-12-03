Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and stream

The Buffalo Bills (7-4) continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 13 against the New England Patriots (8-4) in a Monday Night Football extravaganza.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:

Game information:

Teams: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Date: Monday, Dec. 6

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Kickoff weather: Overcast, wind gusts, 28 degrees

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Television broadcast crew (ESPN):Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese & Lisa Salters

Broadcast coverage area (Bills-Patriots in blue):

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network

