Bills vs. Patriots: Tuesday injury reports

Associated Press

The Patriots have talked about needing to summon a heightened sense of urgency since having their seven-game win streak ended during a mistaken-laden loss at Indianapolis last month. Three games and two more losses later, New England is still trying to find a way out of its fog as it attempts to retool in time for its wild-card playoff matchup with division rival Buffalo on Saturday night. If nothing else, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said they know what they can expect from the Bills this week.