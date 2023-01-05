Bills vs. Patriots: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (8-8)

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

DL Davon Godchaux (illness)

Limited participation

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

DB Marcus Jones (concussion)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. … Marcus Jones and Smith were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Did not practice

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Limited participation

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee)

TE Dawson Knox (hip)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Johnson was injured vs. Bengals in Week 17. … Damar Hamlin is not listed but remains in a Cincinnati hospital. … Poyer was downgraded from full to DNP on Thursday. … Dodson, Knox, Milano, Phillips, Allen were downgraded from full to limited on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire