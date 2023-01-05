Bills vs. Patriots: Thursday injury reports

Nick Wojton
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (8-8)

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31)  Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • DL Davon Godchaux (illness)

Limited participation

  • CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

  • TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

  • DB Marcus Jones (concussion)

  • CB Jalen Mills (groin)

  • WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. … Marcus Jones and Smith were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Did not practice

  • S Jordan Poyer (knee)

Limited participation

  • CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

  • LB Tyrel Dodson (knee)

  • TE Dawson Knox (hip)

  • LB Matt Milano (knee)

  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Johnson was injured vs. Bengals in Week 17. … Damar Hamlin is not listed but remains in a Cincinnati hospital. … Poyer was downgraded from full to DNP on Thursday. … Dodson, Knox, Milano, Phillips, Allen were downgraded from full to limited on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

