Bills vs. Patriots: Key matchups to watch in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in their upcoming Week 17 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

The two teams have been rigorously preparing for the contest throughout the past week. Buffalo (9-6) and New England (4-11) will think they know their upcoming opponent, inside and out, after all the practicing and studying they have put in.

Because of that, despite all the off-field talking, speculation and discussion, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference when it comes to the final outcome of this upcoming weekend.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Patriots matchup:

Jones has been tasked with covering Diggs in the past. He certainly will be this week since the Patriots secondary is having some injury issues currently.

In recent weeks, the Bills haven’t gotten big games out of Diggs that we’ve become accustomed to seeing. If Diggs can provide that bounce back, it will be an advantage for Buffalo against a strong New England defense.

One of the Patriots’ best overall defenders on their strong top-to-bottom group is Barmore. He’s graded as Pro Football Focus‘ sixth-best defensive tackle in the NFL.

And it’s going to be extra important for Morse and the Bills offensive line to deal with him if Buffalo wants to keep rolling like they have in recent weeks. Quarterback Josh Allen will always have a part to play, but the rushing attack and running back James Cook have had a huge role in recent weeks. If Cook is shut down, that will make it a tougher day for the entire Bills offense.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In a similar mindset, it will be important for the Bills to stop the Patriots’ ability to run the ball. Their playmakers are a brutal bunch and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out.

If Oliver is a force like he was against the Los Angeles Chargers last week… look out.

