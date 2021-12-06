Bills vs. Patriots: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Monday Night Football meeting in Week 13 at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (8-4)

  • TE Devin Asiasi

  • OL Yasir Durant

  • LB Ronnie Perkins

  • QB Jarrett Stidham

  • CB Shaun Wade

  • LB Jahlani Tavai

Buffalo Bills (7-4)

