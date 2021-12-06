Bills vs. Patriots: Game day inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Monday Night Football meeting in Week 13 at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (8-4)
TE Devin Asiasi
OL Yasir Durant
LB Ronnie Perkins
QB Jarrett Stidham
CB Shaun Wade
LB Jahlani Tavai
Buffalo Bills (7-4)
WR Isaiah McKenzie
FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
DE Efe Obada (hip)
WR Marquez Stevenson
OL Jamil Douglas
DT Vernon Butler
Related
Bills place LB A.J. Klein on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Jake Fromm might already be getting his chance to start with Giants
Play our FREE Week 13 Bills Challenge