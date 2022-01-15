Bills vs. Patriots: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the full game day inactives lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (10-7)

  • OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)

  • TE Devin Asiasi

  • RB JJ Taylor

  • QB Jarett Stidham

  • DT Carl Davis

  • DE Chase Winovich

  • WR Kristian Wilkerson

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

  • WR Marquez Stevenson

  • OL Bobby Hart

  • DE Efe Obada (ankle)

  • LB Joe Giles-Harris

  • RB Matt Breida

  • TE Tommy Sweeney

  • DT Eli Ankou

