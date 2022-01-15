Bills vs. Patriots: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactives lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (10-7)
OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)
TE Devin Asiasi
RB JJ Taylor
QB Jarett Stidham
DT Carl Davis
DE Chase Winovich
WR Kristian Wilkerson
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
WR Marquez Stevenson
OL Bobby Hart
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
LB Joe Giles-Harris
RB Matt Breida
TE Tommy Sweeney
DT Eli Ankou
