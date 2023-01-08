Bills vs. Patriots: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (8-8)
Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Mills (groin)
Jonnu Smith
Shaun Wade
Sam Roberts
Joshuah Bledsoe
Kevin Harris
Brenden Schooler
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Tommy Sweeney
Ike Boettger
Justin Murray
Baylon Spector
Christian Benford
Jared Mayden