Bills vs. Patriots: Game day inactives

1
Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (8-8)

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

  • Jalen Mills (groin)

  • Jonnu Smith

  • Shaun Wade

  • Sam Roberts

  • Joshuah Bledsoe

  • Kevin Harris

  • Brenden Schooler

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills  (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

  • Tommy Sweeney

  • Ike Boettger

  • Justin Murray

  • Baylon Spector

  • Christian Benford

  • Jared Mayden

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories