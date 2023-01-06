Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Friday ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (8-8)

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Out

N/A

Questionable

CB Jonathan Jones (chest)

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion)

WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder)

DB Brenden Schooler (hip)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Will play

DB Marcus Jones (concussion)

WR DeVante Parker (concussion)

DL Davon Godchaux (illness)

Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. … All players listed as questionable were limited during Friday’s practice.

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Out

N/A

Questionable

N/A

Will play

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

LB Tyrel Dodson (knee)

TE Dawson Knox (hip)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Notes: Johnson was injured vs. Bengals in Week 17. … Damar Hamlin is not listed but remains in a Cincinnati hospital. … All players listed above were full participants in Friday’s practice.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire