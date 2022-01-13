Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Thursday ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (10-7)
Out
N/A
Questionable
OL David Andrews (shoulder)
LB Jamie Collins (ankle)
OL Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle)
DT Christian Barmore (knee)
DB Kyle Duggar (hand)
DB Cody Davis (wrist)
K Nick Folk (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (hamstring)
LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)
LB Brandon King (toe)
WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh)
S Adrian Phillips (knee)
Will play
N/A
Notes:
Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Every player listed as questionable was limited in Thursday’s practice except Wynn who DNP … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Out
N/A
Questionable
N/A
Will play
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
DE Efe Obada (ankle)
Notes:
Sanders, Obada both did not play in the Bills’ last game due to injury.
