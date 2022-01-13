Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on Thursday ahead of their wild-card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New England Patriots (10-7)

Out

N/A

Questionable

Will play

N/A

Notes:

Barmore, Wynn were injured in the Patriots’ last game but reportedly did not suffer long term issues. … Every player listed as questionable was limited in Thursday’s practice except Wynn who DNP … Prior to the last Bills-Patriots game, the Pats had 10+ players listed as limited and all ended up playing.

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Out

N/A

Questionable

N/A

Will play

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

DE Efe Obada (ankle)

Notes:

Sanders, Obada both did not play in the Bills’ last game due to injury.

Related