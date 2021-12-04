Bills vs. Patriots: Final injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the final Friday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots ahead of their Week 13 meeting on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium:
New England Patriots (8-4)
Out
N/A
Questionable
OL David Andrews (shoulder)
DL Christian Barnmore (knee)
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs)
RB Brandon Bolden (knee)
OL Trent Brown (calf)
K Nick Folk (knee)
LB Dont’a Hightower (ankle)
WR Gunner Olszewski (ankle)
Will play
N/A
Notes:
Every player listed on the Patriots’ injury report was able to finish their Week 12 win vs. the Tennessee Titans. … S Kyle Dugger is on the Pats’ Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Buffalo Bills (7-4)
Out
N/A
Questionable
OL Cody Ford (bicep)
FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
DE Efe Obada (hip)
Will play
LB Matt Milano (shoulder)
DT Star Lotulelei (illness)
Notes:
Ford was injured in the Bills’ Week 12 win vs. the Saints but returned to the game and practiced all week in full. … Lotulelei and OL Spencer Brown were activated off the Bills’ Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. … OL Jon Feliciano was designated to return from injured reserve this week. … Gilliam was upgraded from DNP to limited on Friday.
Related
Bills confident in 'next man up' Dane Jackson
At least Patriots' Bill Belichick, Mac Jones both know Bills Mafia well
WATCH: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana reacts to Bills Mafia donations