Bills vs. Patriots: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Friday for both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 8 meeting at Bills Stadium:
New England Patriots (2-4)
Out
- DT Carl Davis (concussion)
- WR N’Keal Harry (concission)
- WR Julian Edelman (knee)
Questionable
- DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
- LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
- DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)
- CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
- RB Damien Harris (ankle)
- OL Justin Herron (ankle)
- CB JC Jackson (knee)
- TE Dalton Keene (not listed)
- OL Shaq Mason (calf)
- DE John Simon (shoulder)
- OL Joe Thuney (ankle)
Will play
- N/A
Notes:
Davis practiced for the first time since being signed of Jaguars practice squad. … Thuney, Harry, Herron were injured in Week 7 vs. the 49ers. … Mason has dealt with the calf injury over the last few weeks and missed just the Week 4. … Gilmore was a new addition to the Patriots’ list on Thursday and was limited, he did not practice on Friday … Jackson and Keene were added to the injury report on Friday.
Buffalo Bills (5-2)
Out
- OL Cody Ford (knee)
- CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
Questionable
- DT Vernon Butler (groin)
- DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)
- S Micah Hyde (concussion)
- DE Jerry Hughes (foot)
- CB Cam Lewis (wrist)
- LB Matt Milano (pectoral)
- G Brian Winters (knee)
Will play
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
- WR John Brown (knee)
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)
Notes:
Ford, Norman, Lewis missed the Bills’ Week 7 meeting with the Jets. … Hughes did not practice Wednesday but was upgraded. … Milano played in a limited role against the Jets. … Hyde laid a big hit along the sideline against the Jets, injuring himself. … Jefferson and Butler were limited on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday. … Hyde is trending toward not playing vs. the Patriots.
