Bills vs. Patriots: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Friday for both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 8 meeting at Bills Stadium:

New England Patriots (2-4)

Out

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR N’Keal Harry (concission)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

Questionable

Will play

N/A

Notes:

Davis practiced for the first time since being signed of Jaguars practice squad. … Thuney, Harry, Herron were injured in Week 7 vs. the 49ers. … Mason has dealt with the calf injury over the last few weeks and missed just the Week 4. … Gilmore was a new addition to the Patriots’ list on Thursday and was limited, he did not practice on Friday … Jackson and Keene were added to the injury report on Friday.

Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Out

OL Cody Ford (knee)

CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

Questionable

Will play

QB Josh Allen (shoulder)

WR John Brown (knee)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle)

Notes:

Ford, Norman, Lewis missed the Bills’ Week 7 meeting with the Jets. … Hughes did not practice Wednesday but was upgraded. … Milano played in a limited role against the Jets. … Hyde laid a big hit along the sideline against the Jets, injuring himself. … Jefferson and Butler were limited on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday. … Hyde is trending toward not playing vs. the Patriots.

