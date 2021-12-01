Bills vs. Patriots: 7 storylines to follow in Week 13

It’s Wednesday, so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it might be the biggest game of the season to date.

After smacking the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, the Bills (7-4) play a huge AFC East showdown. Their opponent is the New England Patriots (8-4) on Monday Night Football.

With that, here are seven storylines to follow as Week 13 approaches:

AFC East title on the line?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In recent weeks the Bills have been up and down. The Patriots have been on fire, winning six in a row.

In doing so, the Pats have grabbed first place in the AFC East away from Buffalo. Only a half game difference between the two teams, this contest is going to weigh huge on way the division plays out.

Sweep in 2020

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

The Bills will downplay it, as will the Patriots. But Buffalo swept the entire AFC East, including New England, in 2020. It was the first time since 1999 that happened.

It’ll be talked about this week as a potential confidence booster for the Bills. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott needs to prevent any such slip up from happening because of that success a year ago.

Prime time at home

Bills running back Devin Singletary Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rare that the Bills get a home prime-time game. Even though the team has been good in recent years, such games are typically still on the road.

But the Bills are playing at home on prime-time on Monday… for the first time since 2018 when the Patriots routed Buffalo, 25-6.

Bills Mafia should be amped up for this one.

First time vs. Mac

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Orchard Park, Mac Jones.

Week 13 will be the first of potentially many meetings between the Bills and Patriots with Mac Jones under center for New England.

The Patriots traded up to the No. 15 overall pick at the 2021 NFL draft for Jones. He went to Alabama and has been steadily improving throughout his rookie season.

Life without Tre

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White . (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Cornerback Tre’Davious tore his ACL last week. His season is over. It’ll be the first game, from start to finish, Buffalo will have Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson as their top-two corners.

Get ready to hear about how confident the Bills are in Jackson all week… we’ll see how he holds up.

Diggs vs. JC Jackson

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Remember this photo of wide receiver Stefon Diggs? You can bet No. 27 does, cornerback JC Jackson.

These two are going to go head-to-head and it could be heated.

Mostly because Diggs was a Patriot killer last season, too. In Diggs’ two games vs. the Pats in 2020, he combined for 15 catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

Faces back in the lineup

Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano,. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Considering the Bills played on Thursday last week, they’ve had an extended time off of football. Hopefully for their sake, that helped some heal up or leave the COVID protocol.

Regarding the latter, defensive tackle Star Lotueleli and rookie offensive lineman Spencer Brown had positive COVID tests and they should be clear now.

Also along the offensive line is Jon Feliciano. He has been battling a calf injury.

