Bills vs. Patriots: 3 key matchups in Week 13

The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots in their upcoming Week 13 game.

While the stakes will be very high regarding the AFC East, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills (7-4) and Patriots (8-4):

OL Spencer Brown vs. ED Matthew Judon

The Bills are set to get offensive lineman Spencer Brown back in the lineup. The team activated him off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

As Buffalo’s offensive line has struggled without him, so Brown will likely jump right back into his spot at tackle. On the edge, veteran Matthew Judon will be coming for Brown and Buffalo’s backfield.

Judon has 11.5 sacks in his first season with the Pats after signing a big contract in New England as a free agent this offseason. He could single-handedly ruin any game plan the Bills have on offense if Buffalo’s offensive line plays poorly.

DT Star Lotulelei vs. OL David Andrews

Like Brown, Star Lotulelei returns from the COVID list. He spent an extensive time there, but he’ll still be tossed right in the deep end as well.

The job Lotulelei will be tasked with is shutting down the New England rushing attack. In doing so, the Bills would test if rookie quarterback Mac Jones can beat them.

But if the Patriots’ offensive line and center David Andrews have their way, Lotulelei will be kept quiet and holes will be opened.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB JC Jackson

Buffalo will remember Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs burning New England cornerback JC Jackson last season and turning around to taunt him.

Jackson won’t forget, either. He’s going to want his revenge, and the Bills might want to keep feeding Diggs, repeatedly, on Monday.

That’s because Diggs killed the Patriots last year. In 2020’s two meetings combined, Buffalo’s No. 1 receiver had 15 catches, 237 yards and three touchdowns.

Yeah, Buffalo will take those numbers again…

