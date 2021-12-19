Bills vs. Panthers: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers ahead of their Week 15 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Carolina Panthers (5-8)
CB AJ Bouye (foot)
WR Shi Smith
LB Kamal Martin
OL Deonte Brown
OL Trent Scott
DE Darryl Johnson
Buffalo (7-6)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
RB Zack Moss
DE AJ Epenesa
