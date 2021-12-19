Bills vs. Panthers: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers ahead of their Week 15 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Carolina Panthers (5-8)

  • CB AJ Bouye (foot)

  • WR Shi Smith

  • LB Kamal Martin

  • OL Deonte Brown

  • OL Trent Scott

  • DE Darryl Johnson

Buffalo (7-6)

