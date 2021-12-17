Bills vs. Panthers: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers from Friday ahead of their Week 15 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Carolina Panthers (5-8)
Out
CB AJ Bouye (foot)
Questionable
WR DJ Moore (hamstring)
OL Michael Jordan (hamstring)
OL John Miller (ankle)
Will play
LB Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin)
Notes:
Moore did play in Week 14 vs. the Falcons but said he “tweaked” his hamstring, per Panthers Wire, he was limited in practice all week … Miller practiced in full all week, per the Panthers.
Buffalo Bills (7-6)
Out
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Questionable
DT Star Lotulelei (toe)
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
Will play
QB Josh Allen (foot)
DE Jerry Hughes (foot)
Notes:
Lotulelei did not play vs. the Bucs in Week 14. … Sanders was called “doubtful” not “out” on the team’s final injury report but Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said this week that he will not play vs. the Panthers.
