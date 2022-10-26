Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers on Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Green Bay Packers (3-4)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

DL Rashan Gary (concussion)

CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle)

OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Limited participation

OL David Bakhitari (knee)

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week.

Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

Limited participation

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Tre’Davious White is not listed because he has not yet been placed on the active roster. … Brown left the Bills’ win against the Chiefs prior to the bye with his injury.

