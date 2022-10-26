Bills vs. Packers: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers on Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Green Bay Packers (3-4)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
DL Rashan Gary (concussion)
CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle)
OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)
WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)
Limited participation
OL David Bakhitari (knee)
WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)
WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
Full practice
N/A
Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week.
Buffalo Bills (5-1)
Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
Limited participation
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
Full practice
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
Notes: Tre’Davious White is not listed because he has not yet been placed on the active roster. … Brown left the Bills’ win against the Chiefs prior to the bye with his injury.