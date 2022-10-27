Bills vs. Packers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Green Bay Packers (3-4)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL David Bakhitari (knee)

CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Limited participation

DL Rashan Gary (concussion)

OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Bakhtiari was downgraded to out on Thursday. … Gary, Jenkins were upgraded to limited. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. … Lazard said he is likely out vs. Bills.

Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

Limited participation

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Tre’Davious White is not listed because he has not yet been placed on the active roster. … Brown left the Bills’ win against the Chiefs prior to the bye with his injury. … Morse has previously played through his elbow issue.

