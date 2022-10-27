Bills vs. Packers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers on Thursday ahead of their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Green Bay Packers (3-4)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • OL David Bakhitari (knee)

  • CB Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle)

  • WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

Limited participation

  • DL Rashan Gary (concussion)

  • OL Elgton Jenkins (knee)

  • WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes: Gary, Lazard, Jenkins and Bakhtiari are all starters for the Packers. … Bakhtiari was downgraded to out on Thursday. … Gary, Jenkins were upgraded to limited. … Watkins returned to action off IR last week. … Lazard said he is likely out vs. Bills.

Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

Limited participation

  • WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

  • RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Full practice

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Tre’Davious White is not listed because he has not yet been placed on the active roster. … Brown left the Bills’ win against the Chiefs prior to the bye with his injury. … Morse has previously played through his elbow issue.

