Bills vs. Packers preseason: How to watch, listen and stream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills kickoff their first preseason game of 2021 against the Detroit Lions on Friday.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
Date: Saturday, Aug. 28
Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: Partly cloudy
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Streaming:
Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).
Television:
NFL Network (National)
WIVB-TV (Buffalo)
WROC (Rochester)
WSYR (Syracuse)
Radio:
Related
WATCH: Bills defense puts together 'tip drill' interception at practice
Highlight reel of Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky's best plays vs. Bears
Pro Football Focus ranks AFC East as fifth-best division in NFL