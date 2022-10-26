Bills vs. Packers: 9 storylines to watch for in Week 8

Here are nine Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers:

Bills' successes after the bye

Bills head coach Sean McDermott (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Bills have fared very well coming out of the bye week since Sean McDermott took over head coaching duties in 2017. Buffalo has a perfect 5-0 record in such games.

McDermott keeping that unblemished mark will be discussed all week.

Green Bay's woes in Orchard Park

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (15) (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

On the opposite end of that similar spectrum, the Packers have some woes against Buffalo–In Orchard Park, specifically.

The Packers have never won when playing against the Bills on the road, they are 0-6 all-time.

Similarly, that will be talked about all week in Green Bay.

Rodgers' possible last go vs. Bills

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

A couple of those losses came for Green Bay even when all-time great quarterback Aaron Rodgers has led the team into Buffalo.

But at age 38, even if Rodgers plays a few more years, this could be the last time he faces the Bills in his career.

Rodgers most recently beat the Bills, 22-0, at Lambeau Field. Josh Allen was Buffalo’s rookie QB that 2018 day, so he’ll be motivated to top Rodgers.

Historic line

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Speaking of Rodgers, he has quarterbacked the Pack since 2008. In that entire time, he has never been a double-digit underdog.

That could change before game day, but as of Wednesday, the Bills are anywhere from a 10.5 to 11-point favorite. A historic line for the Packers and their QB.

… And something that could potentially motivate them.

Teams going in opposite directions

Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

In terms of the game on the field, the surface-level storyline is clear. These two are going in opposite directions.

The Bills have ranked at the top of power rankings polls in recent weeks with a 5-1 record. At 3-4, the Packers have lost three straight.

Tre White's status

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) (AP Photo/John Amis)

The All-Pro cornerback and fan favorite, Tre’Davious White, could return against the Packers. McDermott always holds his cards close to the chest, though. White’s injury status will be monitored throughout this week.

Prior to the bye, White returned to practice from his season-ending knee injury in 2021. But he has not been fully activated yet.

Where the Packers play well

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A struggling team? Yes, the Packers are. But Green Bay is playing very well in one area which will be fun to watch.

The Packers enter Week 8 as the No. 1 pass defense, allowing only 168.9 yards per game. They’ll face the Bills… the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL, putting up 323 yards per game.

Sammy Watkins' return

Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Remember him?

Receiver Sammy Watkins signed with the Packers this offseason. He also returned from injury prior to last weekend.

Pending his health, he’ll play against the Bills on Sunday. That’ll be the first time since being traded by Buffalo that he will face the team that drafted him.

A Halloween atmosphere

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Sunday Night Football and the day before Halloween. Bills Mafia is going to have fun at Highmark Stadium.

And players will probably head to the game in their best costumes, too.

