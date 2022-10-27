Bills vs. Packers: 7 things to watch for during Week 8’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey at home against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Packers matchup:

Any bye week rust?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with Bills head coach Sean McDermott

The Bills are 5-0 coming out of the bye since Sean McDermott became head coach. Regardless, there’s still always a chance of rust. Specifically, does Buffalo have a slow start against Green Bay? Even in the midst of their good form early this year, the Bills have been susceptible to starting sluggish.

No. 1 vs. No. 1

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills

The Bills look like the much better team on paper than the Packers. But there are places where these two matchup very well.

Green Bay enters Week 8 as the No. 1 pass defense, allowing only 168.9 yards per game. They’ll face Buffalo… the No. 1 passing offense in the NFL, putting up 323 yards per game.

The Packers are really going to have to hope their secondary can hold up against the Bills. If not, Buffalo’s defense, the No. 1 ranked overall unit in the league, might be too much for Green Bay’s offense and things could get out of hand.

Will the Bills cover historic line?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)

The Bills entered the week as a double-digit favorite. The line is still there.

It has been talked about all week how the Packers have never been such a huge underdog with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback… ever. But don’t forget about that on game day. Bettors won’t, but it’s an interesting storyline for everyone to monitor–Do the Bills cover?

How is Sammy welcomed?

Sammy Watkins #11 of the Green Bay Packers

The Packers offense is really lacking playmakers. While Buffalo might hate to admit it, there’s a reason receiver Sammy Watkins was a first-round pick. He has talent.

If Green Bay is to keep pace with the Bills offense, Watkins producing might be a reason why. However, fans do impact games. A negative welcome for Watkins could bother him… or motivate him.

Bills edge in the trenches?

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40)

The Bills have an NFL leading pressure rate from their defensive line (43.6%). Combating them is the Packers’ O-line, the fourth-best unit in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

However, two starters on the Green Bay line are on the injury report this week: Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhitari. If they can’t go, Buffalo’s Von Miller & Co. could have a huge edge.

Making matters worse for the Packers: The other side of the ball. Rashan Gary, who leads Green Bay in sacks with six, is also listed in the injury report. If he’s out, another edge for the Bills…

Keeping MVP down

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)

The Packers offense hasn’t played well in 2022. The defense is leading the way.

But let’s face it, the Bills are still banged up in their secondary without Tre’Davious White and Micah Hyde. And let’s not forget, Aaron Rodgers is a multiple-MVP winner.

Can Rodgers turn it on against the Bills?

Rushing attack

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26)

If Rodgers does flip a switch, at least the Bills have Josh Allen as their quarterback, right?

That is very true, but as always, having a two-headed attack going at an opponent will really overwhelm them. Will Buffalo have that against Green Bay?

Prior to the bye, Zack Moss was a healthy scratch and things were turned over to Devin Singletary as the lead back. Will the Bills keep that strategy?

