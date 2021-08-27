Bills vs. Packers: 5 things to watch for in preseason Week 3

After a few weeks of training camp practices and two preseason games, the Buffalo Bills will take the field again in another exhibition contest, this time against the Green Bay Packers.

Heading into the matchup, here are five things to watch for:

Josh Allen playing

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

After not playing in the first two preseason games this summer, Bills quarterback Josh Allen will get playing time vs. the Packers. How much was not announced, but Allen playing along with some other starters, was. Most reports on Allen throughout training camp have been positive, so it should but a fun time while he's in there. But most importantly, staying healthy will be super swell for the Bills.

Any other QB bounce backs?

Bills quarterback Jake Fromm. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Allen likely won't get a bunch of playing time. Even backup Mitchell Trubisky shouldn't. If that's the case, that could mean plenty of playing time for depth quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Davis Webb. Both of them had promising moments in Buffalo's first preseason game, but last week didn't go well. If the Bills were to keep three QBs on their roster, it'd only happen if one of these two has a huge game.

Secondary's depth

Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

One area on the Bills roster that's far from settled is the depth in their secondary. At cornerback, sixth-round rookie Rachad Wildgoose has been up-and-down in the preseason. Wildgoose and Cam Lewis are two players hoping to land backup jobs. Considering recent injuries to Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson, Wildgoose, Lewis and other depth cornerbacks will get plenty of run vs. the Packers. Additionally, the backup position battle at safety between rookie sixth-rounder Damar Hamlin and former UDFA Josh Thomas has been fun to watch. Both have flashed talent this summer and a case can be made for them both to make the team.

Story continues

Return game

Bills' Marquez Stevenson. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Between COVID-19 and a shoulder injury, Isaiah McKenzie is unlikely to play vs. the Packers. That opens a huge door for rookie sixth-round pick Marquez Stevenson. So far in the preseason, Stevenson has had big-time plays. However, he hasn't put together a full game. For example, last week he had a wonderful 79-yard punt return for a score. As a receiver, he only made one catch on three targets. A full product from Stevenson will go far for him. In addition, the Bills signed Steven Sims this week. He could have a look at being a temporary returner.

Dion's playing time

Bills Dion Dawkins (gannett photo)

Another starter that you can bet on getting playing time is Dion Dawkins. The left tackle had a noted battle with COVID-19 and since then, he has discussed how it has been tough getting back in playing shape. Last week, he played in two offensive series before being pulled from the game. There's a chance that Dawkins plays even longer than that.

1

1