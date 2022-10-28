Bills vs. Packers: 3 key matchups in Week 8

The Buffalo Bills will host the Green Bay Packers in their upcoming Week 8 game.

Even with it being a prime-time showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Packers meeting:

WR Gabe Davis vs. CB Eric Stokes

The Packers’ top cornerback Jaire Alexander hasn’t had a perfect start to the year, but he’s still good. He will likely follow Bills receiver Stefon Diggs around the field.

Stokes, a former first-round pick that starts across from Alexander, will see plenty of Gabe Davis. His start to 2022 hasn’t been poor.

Pro Football Focus grades Stokes a 50.1 overall. That’s only their 87th best cornerback in the NFL.

Davis has had his lulls. However, that has been tied to his health. When Davis is good to go… he has rolled. Post-bye week, Davis is likely as healthy as he has been all year.

OL David Quessenberry vs. LB Rashan Gary

When starting right tackle Spencer Brown went down prior to the bye with an ankle injury, Quessenberry replaced him. Brown has been ruled out against the Packers so Quessenberry will be the next-man up.

He’ll have his hands full. Gary’s health (concussion) has been trending in the right direction. He leads Green Bay with six sacks.

In his limited action, Quessenberry has been graded an average makr of 61.8 in PFF’s metrics.

CB Taron Johnson vs. WR Sammy Watkins

We promise we’re not just being cute by putting Watkins here. The Packers are down their top-two wideouts in Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard against the Bills.

Watkins and rookie Christian Watson will likely be Green Bay’s go-to targets on the outside for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As the vet, they’ll need Watkins to step up.

Since departing Buffalo, Watkins has done plenty of work in the slot. On his day, Taron Johnson can be one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks.

If Watkins can’t get going, Rodgers’ playmakers are going to be extremely limited.

