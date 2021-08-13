Bills vs. Lions preseason: How to watch, listen and stream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills kickoff their first preseason game of 2021 against the Detroit Lions on Friday.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Date: Friday, Aug. 13
Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: Dome stadium
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
Streaming:
Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).
Television:
NFL Network (National)
WIVB-TV (Buffalo)
WROC (Rochester)
WSYR (Syracuse)
Radio:
Related
WATCH: Stefon Diggs 'coaches' at Buffalo Bills practice
Buffalo Bills update mask-wearing guidelines for 2021 at Highmark Stadium
Sean McDermott on Dawson Knox: 'He's having a really good camp'
Mitchell Trubisky: Bills brought 'love of the game' back