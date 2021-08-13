Bills vs. Lions preseason: How to watch, listen and stream

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills kickoff their first preseason game of 2021 against the Detroit Lions on Friday.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:

Game information:

Teams: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Date: Friday, Aug. 13

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Kickoff weather: Dome stadium

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

Streaming:

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free).

Television:

NFL Network (National)

WIVB-TV (Buffalo)

WROC (Rochester)

WSYR (Syracuse)

Radio:

Buffalo Bills radio network

