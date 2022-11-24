Bills vs. Lions highlights Week 12
Watch the game highlights from the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions from Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
The best footballers on the planet will be logging a lot of miles while competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here is a breakdown of soccer players speed and total distance covered.
Dallas is 1-10 against the spread in their last 11 Thanksgiving games.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
DETROIT (AP) Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking, 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo (8-3) has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East.
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building. In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the [more]
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb in Week Five. It took him nearly seven weeks to acknowledge that the thumb is broken. Why didn’t he say so sooner? There are three possibilities, as we see it. First, he’s been tempted to disclose it since it happened, and he finally gave in to the urge [more]
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Center Jake Brendel experienced the highlight of his NFL career on Monday night in the 49ers' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
Dispatch and Michigan sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Wolverines game, and what the final score will be.
The Vikings elevated two players from the practice squad, including a surprise