Bills vs. Lions: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 12

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions:

Unbeaten on Thanksgiving

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have become a popular choice to play on Thanksgiving Day over the past few seasons. This week will be the third time since 2017, when head coach Sean McDermott was hired, that the team features in the matchup.

Buffalo will look to stay undefeated in that span. The Bills beat the New Orleans Saints a year ago and in 2019 upset the Dallas Cowboys.

Returning... home?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Bills are heading “back home” to face the Lions in Detroit. Of course, that’s just a joke relating to Buffalo just hosting the Cleveland Browns in the Motor City on Sunday due to the snow storm in Orchard Park.

Heading back to Detroit will be discussed throughout the week because the Bills decided to go back to Buffalo for a few days instead of staying out there. Was that the right decision?

A short week

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Regardless of time and place, the Bills have a quick turnaround, playing on a short week for the first time in 2022. That, combined with all the changes due to snow last week, might make things more difficult for Buffalo.

Run defense momentum

Tyrel Dodson #53 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Bills defensive front played fantastic against the Browns. One of the NFL’s best running backs, Nick Chubb, was held to only 19 yards on the ground. As a team, Cleveland had only 80 rushing yards.

That’s a huge momentum boost for the Bills and they’re facing another team with a good rushing attack in Detroit this week. The Lions average 132.8 yards per game on the ground which is good for the 10th best rushing attack in the league. Detroit’s backfield is led by D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

Allen getting right

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

There was some good to be found with Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 11. After some problems with interceptions, he did not throw one against the Browns.

Not to mention, Buffalo won and he threw a touchdown.

However, Allen still played below the level many have become accustomed to. The Bills QB missed some receivers with some poor accuracy.

There’s room for improvement.

Balancing act?

Bills running back James Cook (28) Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

With Allen underperforming, the Bills rushing attack had to take the lead for Buffalo against the Browns. It went well.

Both Devin Singletary and James Cook had 86 rushing yards. Singletary also had a touchdown.

The Bills will want Allen to play better, but if he has a strong rushing attack to lean on, that’s a great balance for Buffalo to have.

Tre after a year

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)

On a short week, the Bills might not get many players returning from injury. However, Tre’Davious White is one to watch.

Can he finally get back on the field? His knee injury has kept him sideline even though he’s been back to practice since October.

If White does return, it’ll be after just about an entire year off. He was hurt in 2021’s Thanksgiving Day game for Buffalo.

