Bills vs. Jets: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New York Jets (7-5)

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Did not practice

DE Michael Clemons (illness)

WR Corey Davis (illness)

OL George Fant (illness/knee)

CB DJ Reed (illness)

Limited participation

OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring)

S LaMarcus Joyner (hip)

Full practice

N/A

Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report, he is not under “full” because he is not receiving treatment on any injury.

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Did not practice

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

OL Rodger Saffold (knee)

Limited participation

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

OL David Quessenberry (ankle)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: Milano, Phillips, Saffold were injured last week vs. Patriots. … DE Von Miller was placed on injured reserve and his season is over. … Quessenberry played through his injured against the Patriots. … Dawkins told reporters he feels “solid” after not playing last week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire