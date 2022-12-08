Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports

1
Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets from Thursday ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New York Jets (7-5)

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Did not practice

  • DE Michael Clemons (illness)

Limited participation

  • WR Corey Davis (illness)

  • OL George Fant (illness/knee)

  • CB DJ Reed (illness)

  • OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

  • CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring)

  • S LaMarcus Joyner (hip)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73)  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Did not practice

  • FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

  • LB Matt Milano (knee)

  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Limited participation

  • OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

  • OL David Quessenberry (ankle)

Full practice

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • OL Rodger Saffold (knee)

Notes: Milano, Phillips, Saffold were injured last week vs. Patriots. … DE Von Miller was placed on injured reserve and his season is over. … Quessenberry played through his injured against the Patriots. … Dawkins told reporters he feels “solid” after not playing last week. … Saffold, Morse were upgraded to Full on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories