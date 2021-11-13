Bills vs. Jets: Mike White’s chance to prove he belongs among 5 Week 10 storylines

The Jets are hoping a little magic is left in MetLife Stadium after their Week 8 upset of the Bengals.

Buffalo travels to East Rutherford this Sunday fresh off an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars last weekend. An angry Bills team is about the worst possible opponent for the Jets after giving up over 500 yards of offense to the Colts on Thursday Night Football — especially considering Josh Allen and company are averaging 390.1 yards and 29.4 points per game.

Here are five storylines to know for Gang Green’s first clash of the season with the Bills.

Mike White's big chance

White has already shown that he can get the job done against a mediocre secondary. Now, it’s time for him to tackle the challenge of succeeding against the best of the best. The Bills boast one of the top defenses in football and have made a habit of picking opposing quarterbacks off. How White fares against Buffalo will go a long way in determining if he is worthy of remaining the Jets’ starting quarterback even after Zach Wilson is healthy enough to play.

Can the defense figure it out?

Jeff Ulbrich’s defense has been underwhelming, to say the least. The Jets have allowed an eye-popping 130 points in their last three games and the odds of them getting back on track against the Bills seem long. Buffalo’s offense struggled mightily against the Jaguars, but most of its mistakes last weekend were self-inflicted. It won’t be easy for New York’s defense to slow the likes of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs — especially without Marcus Maye.

Corey Davis' likely return

Robert Saleh said Friday that he expects Davis to suit up against the Bills, giving the Jets their No. 1 wide receiver for the first time in two weeks. Davis caught a touchdown pass from White against the Patriots, but the two have not spent a full game working together. Davis’ likely return will deepen a wide receiver room that has come on strong in recent weeks.

Who picks up Marcus Maye's slack?

Maye’s season-ending Achilles injury suffered against the Colts was a major blow to a Jets secondary that already lacked depth. Now without its leader on the back end, New York will be forced to turn to Ashtyn Davis to anchor its safety position. Davis has not been good this season and playing next to him will be Sharrod Neasman, who is more of a special teams ace than a cover safety. Gang Green’s cornerbacks might be feeling more pressure than ever to get the job done without Maye on the field.

Buffalo Blues

The Jets have played the Bills fairly well since Buffalo ascended to the upper-echelon of the AFC, but close losses don’t count for much in the NFL. The Bills swept the Jets last season and have won three straight against New York at MetLife Stadium. Gang Green’s last win over Buffalo in East Rutherford came in 2017. It won’t be easy for Saleh’s team to snap that streak with the Bills coming to town eager to prove a point after losing to the lowly Jaguars.

