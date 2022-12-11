Bills vs. Jets: Game day inactives

Here are the full game day inactives for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 14 game:

New York Jets (7-5)

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson

Jeff Smith

Michael Clemons (illness)

Astyn Davis

Bryce Hall

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Xavier Rhodes

Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

Justin Murray

Dean Marlowe

Baylon Spector

