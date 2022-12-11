Bills vs. Jets: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactives for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 14 game:
New York Jets (7-5)
Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Zach Wilson
Jeff Smith
Michael Clemons (illness)
Astyn Davis
Bryce Hall
Buffalo Bills (9-3)
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Xavier Rhodes
Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
Justin Murray
Dean Marlowe
Baylon Spector