Bills vs. Jets: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactives for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 14 game:

New York Jets (7-5)

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets  (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

  • Zach Wilson

  • Jeff Smith

  • Michael Clemons (illness)

  • Astyn Davis

  • Bryce Hall

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73)  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

  • Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

  • Xavier Rhodes

  • Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

  • Justin Murray

  • Dean Marlowe

  • Baylon Spector

