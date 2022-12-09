Bills vs. Jets: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 14 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

New York Jets (7-5)

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Out

N/A

Questionable

DE Michael Clemons (illness)

Will play

WR Corey Davis (illness)

OL George Fant (illness/knee)

CB DJ Reed (illness)

OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring)

S LaMarcus Joyner (hip)

Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report.

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Out

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)



DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Questionable

LB Matt Milano (knee)

OL Dion Dawkins (ankle)

Will play

OL David Quessenberry (ankle)

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Rodger Saffold (knee)

Notes: Milano, Phillips, Saffold were injured last week vs. Patriots. … DE Von Miller was placed on injured reserve and his season is over. … Quessenberry played through his injured against the Patriots. … Dawkins told reporters he feels “solid” after not playing last week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire